Which statistic is commonly used to evaluate how well the sample regression equation fits the data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following are properties of the linear correlation coefficient ?
A
It always satisfies .
B
It is unaffected by outliers in the data.
C
It measures the strength of a nonlinear relationship.
D
It can only take positive values.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of the linear correlation coefficient \(r\), which measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Understand the range of \(r\): by definition, the correlation coefficient always satisfies the inequality \(-1 \leq r \leq 1\). This means \(r\) can be negative, zero, or positive, but never less than -1 or greater than 1.
Consider the effect of outliers: \(r\) is sensitive to outliers because extreme values can disproportionately affect the calculation of covariance and standard deviations used in \(r\).
Recognize what \(r\) measures: it quantifies the strength and direction of a linear relationship, not nonlinear relationships. Nonlinear relationships may have a low or zero \(r\) even if there is a strong nonlinear association.
Note the sign of \(r\): since \(r\) can be negative or positive, it is incorrect to say it can only take positive values.
Watch next
Master Correlation Coefficient with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the best description of a positive association between two variables?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following tests gives the same result as a test of the regression line slope in simple linear regression?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a property of the linear correlation coefficient ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you are shown four scatterplots, each with a calculated correlation coefficient. Which of the following correlation coefficients indicates the strongest linear relationship between the two variables?
2
views
Correlation Coefficient practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations