Which of the following statements is true of correlation analysis?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Correlation means all of the following except that .
A
it measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables
B
it does not distinguish between dependent and independent variables
C
it is represented by a value between and
D
it implies that changes in one variable cause changes in the other variable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of correlation. Correlation measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables, but it does not imply causation.
Step 2: Recall that correlation is symmetric, meaning it does not distinguish between dependent and independent variables; it simply quantifies how variables move together.
Step 3: Remember that the correlation coefficient, often denoted as \(r\), ranges between \(-1\) and \$1\(, where \)-1\( indicates a perfect negative linear relationship, \)1\( indicates a perfect positive linear relationship, and \)0$ indicates no linear relationship.
Step 4: Recognize that correlation does not imply causation; just because two variables are correlated does not mean that changes in one cause changes in the other.
Step 5: Therefore, the statement that correlation implies causation is incorrect and is the exception among the given options.
Watch next
Master Correlation Coefficient with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which statistic is commonly used to evaluate how well the sample regression equation fits the data?
6
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the best description of a positive association between two variables?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following tests gives the same result as a test of the regression line slope in simple linear regression?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a property of the linear correlation coefficient ?
5
views
Correlation Coefficient practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations