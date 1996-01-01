Which of the following relationships would most likely have the weakest correlation?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the best description of a positive association between two variables?
A
As one variable increases, the other variable tends to decrease.
B
There is no consistent relationship between the two variables.
C
As one variable increases, the other variable also tends to increase.
D
Both variables remain constant regardless of each other.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a positive association means in statistics: it describes a relationship between two variables where they tend to move in the same direction.
Recall that if two variables have a positive association, when one variable increases, the other variable also tends to increase.
Contrast this with a negative association, where one variable increases while the other tends to decrease.
Recognize that 'no consistent relationship' means the variables do not show any predictable pattern of movement together, and 'both variables remain constant' means no change occurs in either variable.
Therefore, the best description of a positive association is: 'As one variable increases, the other variable also tends to increase.'
