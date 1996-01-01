Which of the following are valid ways of expressing probability? Select one option.
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In the context of basic probability, does a distribution function always have to be defined by a mathematical formula with parameters?
A
Yes, every distribution function must be defined by a mathematical formula with at least one parameter.
B
A distribution function cannot be defined without using calculus.
C
Only continuous distributions require a mathematical formula with parameters; discrete distributions do not.
D
No, a distribution function can be defined by a table or a rule, not necessarily a mathematical formula with parameters.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a probability distribution function (PDF) describes how probabilities are assigned to outcomes of a random variable.
Recognize that PDFs can be defined in different ways depending on whether the variable is discrete or continuous.
For discrete random variables, the probability distribution can be given by a table or a list of probabilities for each possible outcome, without needing a formula with parameters.
For continuous random variables, the PDF is often expressed as a mathematical formula involving parameters, but this is not a strict requirement for all probability distributions.
Conclude that a probability distribution function does not always have to be defined by a mathematical formula with parameters; it can also be defined by a rule or a table.
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations