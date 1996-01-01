Which of the following calculations is not derived from the ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
Suppose a random sample of size is taken from a population with unknown mean and known standard deviation . The sample mean is . Calculate the standard error of the mean (rounded to 4 decimal places). May normality be assumed for the sampling distribution of the mean?
A
Standard error = ; Yes, normality may be assumed because the population standard deviation is known.
B
Standard error = ; No, normality may not be assumed because the population distribution is unknown.
C
Standard error = ; No, normality may not be assumed because the sample size is small.
D
Standard error = ; Yes, normality may be assumed because the sample size is large.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: sample size \(n = 36\), population standard deviation \(\sigma = 12\), and sample mean \(\bar{x} = 50\) (though the sample mean is not needed to calculate the standard error).
Recall the formula for the standard error of the mean (SEM) when the population standard deviation is known: \(\text{SEM} = \frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}}\)
Substitute the known values into the formula: \(\text{SEM} = \frac{12}{\sqrt{36}}\)
Simplify the denominator by calculating the square root of the sample size: \(\sqrt{36} = 6\)
Divide the population standard deviation by this value to find the standard error: \(\text{SEM} = \frac{12}{6}\)
Regarding normality: Since the sample size is large (usually \(n \geq 30\) is considered large), by the Central Limit Theorem, the sampling distribution of the sample mean can be assumed to be approximately normal even if the population distribution is unknown.
