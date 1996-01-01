Which of the following statements is most accurate when defining in probability and statistics?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In probability theory, when is it appropriate to calculate the of a random variable?
A
When you want to measure the or of a distribution
B
When you want to determine the outcome of a random process after many repetitions
C
When you want to find the possible value a random variable can take
D
When you want to calculate the of a single specific outcome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the expected value (or mean) of a random variable represents the long-run average outcome if the random process is repeated many times.
Recognize that the expected value is not used to measure spread or variability; those are described by other measures like variance or standard deviation.
Note that the expected value is not about finding the maximum or minimum possible values of the random variable; it is a weighted average of all possible values.
Also, the expected value is different from calculating the probability of a single specific outcome, which is simply the chance that one particular event occurs.
Therefore, it is appropriate to calculate the expected value when you want to determine the long-run average outcome of a random process after many repetitions.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given the following probabilities: , , and , which of the following statements is true?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose a standard deck contains cards that are either striped or solid, and either blue or red. If the probability that a card is striped is and the probability that a card is blue is , and being striped and being blue are independent events, what is the probability that a randomly selected card is both striped and blue?
2
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations