Suppose has a uniform distribution on the interval . What is the probability that ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Sampling error best fits which of the following descriptions?
A
A mistake made during data collection that leads to incorrect results
B
The process of selecting every member of a population for a study
C
The difference between a sample statistic and the corresponding population parameter due to random chance
D
The intentional manipulation of data to achieve a desired outcome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of sampling error: it refers to the natural difference that occurs between a sample statistic (like a sample mean) and the true population parameter (like the population mean) because the sample is only a subset of the entire population.
Recognize that sampling error is not a mistake or error caused by data collection methods or intentional manipulation; rather, it arises purely due to random chance when selecting a sample.
Recall that the process of selecting every member of a population is called a census, not sampling error.
Summarize that sampling error is best described as the difference between a sample statistic and the corresponding population parameter due to random chance.
Therefore, when identifying the correct description of sampling error, focus on the idea of natural variability between sample and population values, not errors or intentional actions.
