A fair coin is tossed times. What is the probability that at most tails occur?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
If the probability of an event is , what is the probability that the event does not occur?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the probability of an event occurring, denoted as \(p\), is given as \$0.6$.
Recall the fundamental rule that the sum of the probabilities of all possible outcomes must equal 1. This means the probability that the event does not occur is the complement of the event occurring.
Express the probability that the event does not occur as \$1 - p$.
Substitute the given value of \(p\) into the complement formula: \$1 - 0.6$.
Simplify the expression to find the probability that the event does not occur.
