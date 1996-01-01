Suppose a continuous random variable has a uniform distribution on the interval . What is the probability that will assume a value between and ? (Round your answer to 4 decimals.)
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Given the following table, does it represent a valid discrete probability distribution? x: P(x):
A
Yes, because all probabilities are between and and their sum is .
B
No, because there are negative probabilities.
C
No, because the sum of the probabilities is less than .
D
No, because one of the probabilities is greater than .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the two main criteria for a valid discrete probability distribution: (1) each probability must be between 0 and 1 inclusive, and (2) the sum of all probabilities must equal 1.
Check each probability value given: 0.2, 0.3, 0.4, and 0.1. Verify that each is within the range 0 \leq P(x) \leq 1.
Calculate the sum of all the probabilities: 0.2 + 0.3 + 0.4 + 0.1. This sum should be exactly 1 for the distribution to be valid.
If all probabilities are between 0 and 1 and their sum equals 1, then the table represents a valid discrete probability distribution.
If any probability is negative or greater than 1, or if the sum of probabilities is not equal to 1, then the table does not represent a valid discrete probability distribution.
