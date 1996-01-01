Which of the following is true regarding the standard error of the estimate ()?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
If the variance of a data set is grams squared, what is the standard deviation in grams?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the variance of a data set is the square of the standard deviation. This means the standard deviation is the positive square root of the variance.
Identify the given variance value, which is 3.6 grams squared.
Write the formula to find the standard deviation (SD) from the variance (Var): \(SD = \sqrt{Var}\).
Substitute the given variance into the formula: \(SD = \sqrt{3.6}\).
Evaluate the square root to find the standard deviation in grams (you can leave it as a square root expression if an exact value is preferred).
Watch next
Master Calculating Standard Deviation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
Given a population with mean = and standard deviation = , what is the z-score of a value ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of a statistical model, which measure best represents the typical size of a prediction error for this model?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given a population with mean = and standard deviation = , what is the z-score of a value = ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given the data set consisting of a single value , what is the standard deviation of this set?
2
views
Standard Deviation practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations