Given the following two samples: Sample 1: and Sample 2: , what is the value of the pooled standard deviation for these data sets?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true regarding the standard error of the estimate ()?
A
It is calculated by dividing the sum of the residuals () by the number of observations ().
B
It increases as the sample size () increases, assuming variance stays constant.
C
It measures the typical distance that observed values fall from the regression line.
D
It is always equal to the standard deviation of the independent variable ().
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the standard error of the estimate (SEE) is a measure used in regression analysis to quantify the typical distance between observed data points and the predicted values on the regression line.
Recall that the SEE is related to the residuals, which are the differences between observed values and predicted values, but it is not simply the sum of residuals divided by the number of observations.
Recognize that the SEE is calculated using the formula: \(\text{SEE} = \sqrt{\frac{\sum (y_i - \hat{y}_i)^2}{n - 2}}\), where \(y_i\) are observed values, \(\hat{y}_i\) are predicted values, and \(n\) is the number of observations.
Note that the SEE tends to decrease as the sample size increases if the variance remains constant, because the estimate of the regression line becomes more precise with more data.
Understand that the SEE is not equal to the standard deviation of the independent variable; instead, it relates to the variability of the dependent variable around the regression line.
