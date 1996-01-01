In the context of a statistical model, which measure best represents the typical size of a prediction error for this model?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true for the quantity ?
A
It is not defined for all real values of and .
B
It represents the standard deviation of a population.
C
It is always non-negative for real values of and .
D
It is only defined when .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the expression given: \(\sqrt{x - \mu}\), where \(x\) and \(\mu\) are real numbers.
Recall that the square root function \(\sqrt{y}\) is only defined for \(y \geq 0\) when considering real numbers, because the square root of a negative number is not a real number.
Apply this domain restriction to the expression inside the square root: \(x - \mu \geq 0\).
Rewrite the inequality to find the condition on \(x\): \(x \geq \mu\).
Conclude that the expression \(\sqrt{x - \mu}\) is only defined for real values of \(x\) that satisfy \(x \geq \mu\), and it is always non-negative for those values.
