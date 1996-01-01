If the variance of a data set is grams squared, what is the standard deviation in grams?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
In statistics, which symbol is commonly used to represent the standard error of the sample mean ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the standard error of the sample mean is a measure of how much the sample mean (\( m \)) is expected to vary from the true population mean (\( \mu \)).
Recall that the standard error of the sample mean is typically denoted by a symbol that indicates it is related to the sample standard deviation but specifically for the mean.
Recognize that \( \mu \) represents the population mean, not the standard error.
Know that \( m \) usually denotes the sample mean itself, not its standard error.
Identify that the symbol \( s_m \) (where \( s \) is the sample standard deviation and the subscript \( m \) indicates the mean) is commonly used to represent the standard error of the sample mean.
