In the context of confidence intervals, what does the margin of error account for?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not necessary to determine how large a sample to select from a population when constructing a confidence interval?
A
An estimate of the population standard deviation
B
The size of the population
C
The desired margin of error
D
The level of confidence
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that when determining the sample size for constructing a confidence interval, the key factors involved are the desired margin of error, the confidence level, and an estimate of the population standard deviation.
Recall the general formula for the sample size \(n\) when estimating a population mean with a confidence interval: \(n = \left( \frac{Z_{\alpha/2} \times \sigma}{E} \right)^2\) where \(Z_{\alpha/2}\) is the critical value corresponding to the confidence level, \(\sigma\) is the population standard deviation (or its estimate), and \(E\) is the desired margin of error.
Note that the size of the population does not appear in this formula because, for large populations, the sample size needed depends primarily on the margin of error, confidence level, and variability, not on the total population size.
Recognize that the population size only becomes relevant if the population is small, in which case a finite population correction factor might be applied, but this is not generally necessary for large populations.
Therefore, among the options given, the size of the population is not necessary to determine the sample size for constructing a confidence interval under typical conditions.
