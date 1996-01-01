Recall the general formula for the sample size \(n\) when estimating a population mean with a confidence interval: \(n = \left( \frac{Z_{\alpha/2} \times \sigma}{E} \right)^2\) where \(Z_{\alpha/2}\) is the critical value corresponding to the confidence level, \(\sigma\) is the population standard deviation (or its estimate), and \(E\) is the desired margin of error.