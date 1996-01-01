Which type of frequency distribution would best summarize the distribution of number of hours worked by volunteers in a community project?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
In a frequency distribution for a numerical variable, intervals are:
A
Always of unequal width to match the data distribution
B
Non-overlapping ranges that group data values into classes
C
Categories based on qualitative characteristics
D
Single values that represent each observation individually
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a frequency distribution groups data values into classes or intervals to summarize the data effectively.
Recognize that these intervals should be non-overlapping to ensure each data value fits into exactly one class without ambiguity.
Note that intervals are typically of equal width for numerical data to maintain consistency, but the key property is that they form distinct, non-overlapping ranges.
Distinguish between numerical intervals (used for quantitative data) and categories (used for qualitative data), as frequency distributions for numerical variables use intervals, not categories.
Conclude that the correct description of intervals in a frequency distribution for a numerical variable is 'Non-overlapping ranges that group data values into classes.'
