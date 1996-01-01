Regarding frequency tables and frequency distributions, which of the following statements is true?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a frequency distribution that is skewed to the right?
A
Data values are evenly distributed around the , forming a symmetric shape.
B
All data values are concentrated at a single value with no variation.
C
Most data values are clustered on the lower end, with a long tail extending to higher values.
D
Most data values are clustered on the higher end, with a long tail extending to lower values.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what 'skewed to the right' means in the context of a frequency distribution: it indicates that the distribution has a longer tail on the right side (towards higher values).
Recall that in a right-skewed distribution, most data points are concentrated on the lower end (left side), and fewer data points stretch out towards the higher end (right side).
Contrast this with a symmetric distribution, where data values are evenly spread around the mean, forming a balanced shape with no long tails.
Also, recognize that if data values are concentrated at a single value with no variation, the distribution is not skewed but rather degenerate or a spike at one point.
Therefore, the best description of a right-skewed distribution is: 'Most data values are clustered on the lower end, with a long tail extending to higher values.'
Watch next
Master Intro to Frequency Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
5
views
Multiple Choice
In a frequency distribution, the width of each interval is generally the same for each interval. What is this property called?
7
views
Multiple Choice
Given the following partial relative frequency distribution for a set of data: Category A: , Category B: , Category C: . What is the relative frequency for Category D if these are the only categories?
3
views
Multiple Choice
If a frequency table of grades has classes, what does this mean about the data?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Given the following frequency distribution for exam scores: : students, : students, : students, : students, which of the following represents the correct cumulative frequency for the class interval ?
2
views
Frequency Distributions practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations