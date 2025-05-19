Finding a Weighted Mean In Exercises 41– 46, find the weighted mean of the data.

Credit Card Balance For the month of October, a credit card has a balance of $115.63 for 12 days, $637.19 for 6 days, $1225.06 for 7 days, $0 for 2 days, and $34.88 for 4 days. What is the account’s mean daily balance for October?