Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unbiased Estimator An unbiased estimator is a statistical estimator that, on average, equals the parameter it estimates. This means that if you were to take many samples and calculate the estimator for each sample, the average of those estimates would converge to the true parameter value. In this context, we are looking for an estimator of the population mean (μ) that does not systematically overestimate or underestimate it.

Sample Mean (x̄) The sample mean, denoted as x̄, is the average of a set of sample observations. It is calculated by summing all the sample values and dividing by the number of observations. The sample mean is a commonly used estimator for the population mean (μ) and is considered an unbiased estimator, making it a strong candidate in the context of the question.