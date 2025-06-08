Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mean
1:22 minutes
Problem 6.2.25a
Textbook Question
Constructing a Confidence Interval In Exercises 25–28, use the data set to (a) find the sample mean. Assume the population is normally distributed.
SAT Scores The SAT scores of 12 randomly selected high school seniors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the data set provided. The SAT scores of 12 randomly selected high school seniors are: 1130, 1290, 1010, 1320, 950, 1250, 1340, 1100, 1260, 1180, 1470, and 920.
Step 2: Calculate the sample mean. To do this, sum all the SAT scores and divide by the total number of scores (n = 12). Use the formula: , where is the sum of all scores and is the sample size.
Step 3: Assume the population is normally distributed, which is a key condition for constructing a confidence interval.
Step 4: To construct the confidence interval, calculate the sample standard deviation using the formula: , where is the sample mean and is the sample size.
Step 5: Use the sample mean and standard deviation to calculate the confidence interval. For a 95% confidence level, use the formula: , where is the t-score corresponding to the confidence level and degrees of freedom (df = n - 1).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sample Mean
The sample mean is the average of a set of values, calculated by summing all the observations and dividing by the number of observations. In this context, it represents the average SAT score of the 12 randomly selected high school seniors. It is a key statistic used to summarize data and is foundational for further statistical analysis, such as constructing confidence intervals.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from a data set, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically 95% or 99%. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around the sample mean. Understanding how to construct and interpret confidence intervals is crucial for making inferences about the population based on sample data.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. Many statistical methods, including the construction of confidence intervals, assume that the underlying population is normally distributed. This assumption is important for the validity of the results obtained from the sample data.
Recommended video:
06:23
Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities
Watch next
Master Calculating the Mean with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice