Sample Mean The sample mean is the average of a set of values, calculated by summing all the observations and dividing by the number of observations. In this context, it represents the average SAT score of the 12 randomly selected high school seniors. It is a key statistic used to summarize data and is foundational for further statistical analysis, such as constructing confidence intervals.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from a data set, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically 95% or 99%. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around the sample mean. Understanding how to construct and interpret confidence intervals is crucial for making inferences about the population based on sample data.