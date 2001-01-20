What is the standard deviation of the following sample data: , , , , ?
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
Which of the following values can the variance of a dataset never be?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of variance: it measures the average squared deviation of each data point from the mean of the dataset.
Understand that variance is calculated as \(\sigma^2 = \frac{1}{n} \sum_{i=1}^n (x_i - \mu)^2\) for a population, or \(s^2 = \frac{1}{n-1} \sum_{i=1}^n (x_i - \bar{x})^2\) for a sample, where each squared term is always non-negative.
Since each squared deviation \((x_i - \mu)^2\) or \((x_i - \bar{x})^2\) is zero or positive, the sum and thus the variance cannot be negative.
Recognize that variance can be zero if all data points are identical, but it cannot be less than zero (negative).
Therefore, among the given options, any negative value (like -5) cannot be a variance, while 0, 1, and 100 are all possible variance values.
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations