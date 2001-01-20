If an observation has a z-score of , which of the following is true?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
The standard deviation of the distribution of sample means is .
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking for the standard deviation of the distribution of sample means, which is also known as the standard error of the mean.
Recall that the standard deviation of the population is denoted by \(\sigma\) and the sample size is \(n\).
The formula for the standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample mean is given by dividing the population standard deviation by the square root of the sample size.
Express this relationship mathematically as: \(\frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}}\).
Recognize that this formula shows how the variability of the sample mean decreases as the sample size increases.
