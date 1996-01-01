Given the data set , , , , , , , , what is the variance and what is the standard deviation, rounded to the nearest whole number?
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
What is the standard deviation of the following sample data: , , , , ?
A
B
C
D
1
First, calculate the sample mean \( \bar{x} \) by summing all the data points and dividing by the number of data points. For the data set \( 2, 6, 2, 0, 5 \), the formula is: \[ \bar{x} = \frac{2 + 6 + 2 + 0 + 5}{5} \]
Next, find the squared differences between each data point and the sample mean. For each data point \( x_i \), compute: \[ (x_i - \bar{x})^2 \]
Then, sum all the squared differences obtained in the previous step: \[ \sum_{i=1}^{n} (x_i - \bar{x})^2 \]
Since this is a sample, calculate the sample variance by dividing the sum of squared differences by \( n - 1 \), where \( n \) is the number of data points: \[ s^2 = \frac{\sum_{i=1}^{n} (x_i - \bar{x})^2}{n - 1} \]
Finally, find the sample standard deviation by taking the square root of the sample variance: \[ s = \sqrt{s^2} \]
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Given the population data set , what is the standard deviation of this population (rounded to two decimal places)?
Multiple Choice
In a normal distribution, which of the following statements is true regarding the and the ?
