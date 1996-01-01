If a single letter is chosen at random from the word 'probability', what is the probability that the letter selected is ?
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Which of the following correctly states the two requirements for a discrete probability distribution?
Each probability is between and the sum of all probabilities is .
Each probability is negative and the sum of all probabilities is .
Each probability is between and , but the sum can be any positive number.
Each probability is greater than and the sum of all probabilities is less than .
Understand that a discrete probability distribution assigns probabilities to each possible outcome of a discrete random variable.
Recall the first requirement: Each probability must be between 0 and 1 inclusive, which can be written as \$0 \leq P(x) \leq 1\( for each outcome \)x$.
Recall the second requirement: The sum of all probabilities for all possible outcomes must equal 1, expressed as \(\sum P(x) = 1\).
Recognize that these two conditions ensure the probabilities are valid and represent a complete distribution over all outcomes.
Evaluate the given options by checking if they satisfy both conditions: probabilities between 0 and 1, and their sum equal to 1.
