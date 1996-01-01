In the context of probability experiments, which of the following best describes an variable?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a valid probability distribution?
A
, ,
B
, ,
C
, ,
D
, ,
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the two main conditions for a valid probability distribution: (1) Each probability must be between 0 and 1 inclusive, i.e., \$0 \leq P(x) \leq 1\( for all \)x\(, and (2) the sum of all probabilities must equal 1, i.e., \)\sum P(x) = 1$.
Check the first distribution: \(P(1) = 0.4\), \(P(2) = 0.4\), \(P(3) = 0.4\). Verify if each probability is between 0 and 1, then sum them up to see if they equal 1.
Check the second distribution: \(P(1) = 0.3\), \(P(2) = 0.3\), \(P(3) = 0.1\). Confirm each probability is valid and sum them to check if the total is 1.
Check the third distribution: \(P(1) = 0.2\), \(P(2) = 0.5\), \(P(3) = 0.3\). Again, verify the range of each probability and sum them to confirm if they add up to 1.
Check the fourth distribution: \(P(1) = -0.1\), \(P(2) = 0.6\), \(P(3) = 0.5\). Notice that probabilities cannot be negative, so this distribution violates the first condition and is invalid.
