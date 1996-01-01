If you toss a fair coin times, what is the probability that it lands on tails in a single toss?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability and statistics, what is the main difference between a and a ?
A
A is a numerical value that describes a characteristic of a population, while a is a numerical value that describes a characteristic of a sample.
B
A is calculated from sample data, while a is calculated from population data.
C
A and a are both calculated from the entire population.
D
A is always unknown, while a is always known and fixed.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of 'parameter' and 'statistic' in statistics. A parameter is a numerical value that describes a characteristic of an entire population, such as the population mean or population proportion.
Step 2: Recognize that a statistic is a numerical value calculated from a sample, which is a subset of the population. For example, the sample mean or sample proportion are statistics.
Step 3: Note that parameters are generally fixed but often unknown because it is usually impractical to measure the entire population, whereas statistics are known values computed from the sample data.
Step 4: Differentiate between the two by remembering that parameters describe populations, and statistics describe samples. This distinction is fundamental in inferential statistics, where statistics are used to estimate parameters.
Step 5: Summarize the main difference: a parameter is a numerical characteristic of a population (usually unknown), while a statistic is a numerical characteristic of a sample (known and used to estimate the parameter).
Related Practice
