Which of the following is an example of random selection?
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
If a single letter is chosen at random from the word 'probability', what is the probability that the letter selected is ?
1
Step 1: Identify the total number of letters in the word 'probability'. Count each letter, including repeated ones, to find the total sample space size.
Step 2: Count the number of times the letter 'i' appears in the word 'probability'. This will be the number of favorable outcomes.
Step 3: Use the probability formula for a single event: \(\text{Probability} = \frac{\text{Number of favorable outcomes}}{\text{Total number of possible outcomes}}\).
Step 4: Substitute the counts from Step 1 and Step 2 into the formula to express the probability as a fraction.
Step 5: Simplify the fraction if possible to get the final probability in simplest form.
