Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 10m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 9m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 6m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 4m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions37m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions28m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors17m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples5h 37m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Variances and F Distribution29m
- Two Variances - Graphing Calculator16m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 33m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope31m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression15m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA2h 28m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Percentiles & Quartiles
Multiple Choice
In a distribution of test scores, what does it mean if a student’s score is at the 88th percentile?
A
The student’s score is the same as the mean of the distribution.
B
The student scored higher than about 88% of the scores in the distribution.
C
The student scored exactly 88 points on the test.
D
About 88% of the scores are higher than the student’s score.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a percentile represents in a distribution: the p-th percentile is the value below which p percent of the data fall.
Interpret the 88th percentile as the score below which 88% of the test scores lie.
Recognize that if a student’s score is at the 88th percentile, it means the student scored higher than approximately 88% of all other students.
Note that this does not mean the student’s score is equal to the mean or that the student scored exactly 88 points; percentiles relate to relative position, not specific values.
Also, understand that about 12% of the scores are higher than the student’s score, since 100% - 88% = 12%.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
In a distribution of exam scores, what does it mean for a student’s score to be at the 16th percentile?
2
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of class rank, what does it mean for a student to be in the 3rd quintile?
1
views
Multiple Choice
On Spotify, a message says you are in the “top 0.5%” of listeners for an artist. What does this mean?
1
views
Multiple Choice
In a data set, what does it mean to say that a value is the exact first quartile (Q1)?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Answer the questions below using the data in the table.
(A) Find
(B) A playlist with 15 songs is in which percentile?
(C) Find Q1 and Q3
206
views
1
rank
1
comments
Textbook Question
Interpreting Percentiles In Exercises 29–32, use the ogive, which represents the cumulative frequency distribution for quantitative reasoning scores on the Graduate Record Examination in a recent range of years. (Adapted from Educational Testing Service)
What percentile is a score of 170? How should you interpret this?
119
views
Textbook Question
Building Basic Skills and Vocabulary
The length of a guest lecturer’s talk represents the third quartile for talks in a guest lecture series. Make an observation about the length of the talk.
126
views
Percentiles & Quartiles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations