Suppose you have two histograms, Histogram A and Histogram B, each representing the distribution of exam scores for two different classes. Histogram A shows scores tightly clustered around the , while Histogram B shows scores spread out over a wider range. Which histogram depicts a higher ?
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Given the population data set , what is the variance of this population?
A
B
C
D
1
Identify that the problem asks for the variance of a population, not a sample. Population variance uses the formula with denominator \( N \), the size of the population.
Calculate the mean (average) of the population data set \( \{2, 0, 1, 9\} \) using the formula: \[ \text{mean} = \frac{\sum_{i=1}^N x_i}{N} \] where \( N \) is the number of data points.
Find the squared differences between each data point and the mean. For each data point \( x_i \), compute: \[ (x_i - \text{mean})^2 \]
Sum all the squared differences obtained in the previous step: \[ \sum_{i=1}^N (x_i - \text{mean})^2 \]
Divide the sum of squared differences by the population size \( N \) to get the population variance: \[ \text{variance} = \frac{1}{N} \sum_{i=1}^N (x_i - \text{mean})^2 \]
Given the data set , , , , , , , , what is the variance and what is the standard deviation, rounded to the nearest whole number?
Given the population data set , what is the standard deviation of this population (rounded to two decimal places)?
views
