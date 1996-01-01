Which of the following best describes the effect of outliers on the of a data set?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
Given the sample data , , , , what is the variance of the sample?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sample data points: 8, 6, 2, and 8.
Calculate the sample mean \( \bar{x} \) using the formula: \[ \bar{x} = \frac{\sum_{i=1}^n x_i}{n} \] where \( n \) is the number of data points and \( x_i \) are the individual data values.
Find the squared deviations from the mean for each data point: \[ (x_i - \bar{x})^2 \] Calculate this for each \( x_i \) in the sample.
Sum all the squared deviations: \[ \sum_{i=1}^n (x_i - \bar{x})^2 \]
Calculate the sample variance \( s^2 \) using the formula: \[ s^2 = \frac{1}{n-1} \sum_{i=1}^n (x_i - \bar{x})^2 \] Note that for sample variance, we divide by \( n-1 \) (degrees of freedom) instead of \( n \).
