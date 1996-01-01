If the unit of a dataset is , the unit for population variance would be
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
If an observation has a z-score of , which of the following is true?
A
The observation is standard deviation above the mean.
B
The observation is at the maximum value of the distribution.
C
The observation is equal to the mean of the distribution.
D
The observation is standard deviation below the mean.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a z-score represents how many standard deviations an observation is from the mean of the distribution. It is calculated by the formula: \(\displaystyle z = \frac{X - \mu}{\sigma}\), where \(X\) is the observation, \(\mu\) is the mean, and \(\sigma\) is the standard deviation.
Understand that if the z-score is exactly 0, it means the numerator in the formula is zero, i.e., \(X - \mu = 0\).
From the equation \(X - \mu = 0\), deduce that \(X = \mu\), meaning the observation is exactly equal to the mean of the distribution.
Recognize that a z-score of 0 does not indicate the observation is above or below the mean, nor does it indicate it is at the maximum value of the distribution.
Therefore, the correct interpretation of a z-score of 0 is that the observation is equal to the mean of the distribution.
