Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sample Space
The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of a probability experiment. In the context of guessing the genders of three children, the sample space includes all combinations of boys (B) and girls (G), such as BBB, BBG, BGB, BGG, GBB, GBG, GGB, and GGG. Understanding the sample space is crucial for calculating probabilities and analyzing events.
Event
An event is a specific outcome or a set of outcomes from the sample space that we are interested in. In this case, the event is guessing that the family has two boys. This event can be represented by the outcomes BBG, BGB, and GBB from the sample space, which helps in determining the probability of this event occurring.
Tree Diagram
A tree diagram is a visual representation used to illustrate all possible outcomes of a probability experiment. Each branch of the tree represents a possible choice or outcome, leading to further branches for subsequent choices. For the experiment of guessing the genders of three children, a tree diagram can help visualize the combinations of boys and girls, making it easier to count outcomes and understand the structure of the sample space.
