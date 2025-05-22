"In Exercises 1-4, identify the sample space of the probability experiment and determine the number of outcomes in the event. Draw a tree diagram when appropriate.
1. Experiment: Tossing four coins
Event: Getting three heads"
Master Fundamental Counting Principle with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
"In Exercises 1-4, identify the sample space of the probability experiment and determine the number of outcomes in the event. Draw a tree diagram when appropriate.
1. Experiment: Tossing four coins
Event: Getting three heads"
"In Exercises 1-4, identify the sample space of the probability experiment and determine the number of outcomes in the event. Draw a tree diagram when appropriate.
4. Experiment: Guessing the gender(s) of the three children in a family
Event: Guessing that the family has two boys"
"In Exercises 5 and 6, use the Fundamental Counting Principle.
5. A student must choose from seven classes to take at 8:00 A.M., four classes to take at 9:00 A.M., and three classes to take at 10:00 A.M. How many ways can the student arrange the schedule?"
Garage Door Code
Outside a home there is a keypad that will open the garage if the correct four-digit code is entered.
a. How many codes are possible?
Forming License Plate Numbers How many different license plate numbers can be made by using one letter followed by five digits selected from the digits 0 through 9?
Forming License Plates A license plate is designed so that the first two characters are letters and the last four characters are digits (0 through 9). How many different license plates can be formed assuming that letters and numbers can be used more than once?