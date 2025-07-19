A person's building access code is their first and last initials and four digits.
You know a person's first name only, and you know that the last digit is odd. What is the probability of guessing this person's code on the first try?
In Exercises 5 and 6, use the Fundamental Counting Principle.
6. The state of Virginia's license plates have three letters and four digits. Assuming that any letter or digit can be used, how many different license plates are possible?
"True or False? In Exercises 3-6, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false,
explain why.
3. When two events are mutually exclusive, they have no outcomes in common."
"Identifying the Sample Space of a Probability Experiment In Exercises 25-32, identify the sample space of the probability experiment and determine the number of outcomes in the sample space. Draw a tree diagram when appropriate.
26. Guessing a student's letter grade (A, B, C, D, F) in a class
"
"Identifying Simple Events In Exercises 33-36, determine the number of outcomes in the event. Then decide whether the event is a simple event or not. Explain your reasoning.
36. You randomly select one card from a standard deck of 52 playing cards. Event B is selecting the ace of spades."
"In Exercises 1-4, identify the sample space of the probability experiment and determine the number of outcomes in the event. Draw a tree diagram when appropriate.
1. Experiment: Tossing four coins
Event: Getting three heads"
"In Exercises 1-4, identify the sample space of the probability experiment and determine the number of outcomes in the event. Draw a tree diagram when appropriate.
4. Experiment: Guessing the gender(s) of the three children in a family
Event: Guessing that the family has two boys"