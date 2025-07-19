In Exercises 5 and 6, use the Fundamental Counting Principle.
6. The state of Virginia's license plates have three letters and four digits. Assuming that any letter or digit can be used, how many different license plates are possible?
"True or False? In Exercises 3-6, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false,
explain why.
3. When two events are mutually exclusive, they have no outcomes in common."
"Identifying the Sample Space of a Probability Experiment In Exercises 25-32, identify the sample space of the probability experiment and determine the number of outcomes in the sample space. Draw a tree diagram when appropriate.
26. Guessing a student's letter grade (A, B, C, D, F) in a class
32. Rolling a six-sided die, tossing two coins, and spinning the fair spinner shown
"In Exercises 1-4, identify the sample space of the probability experiment and determine the number of outcomes in the event. Draw a tree diagram when appropriate.
1. Experiment: Tossing four coins
Event: Getting three heads"
4. Experiment: Guessing the gender(s) of the three children in a family
Event: Guessing that the family has two boys"
"In Exercises 5 and 6, use the Fundamental Counting Principle.
5. A student must choose from seven classes to take at 8:00 A.M., four classes to take at 9:00 A.M., and three classes to take at 10:00 A.M. How many ways can the student arrange the schedule?"