Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Suppose you are given a bar chart showing the favorite colors of students, with the number of students for each color displayed. Which of the following values best represents the value of the statistic associated with the mode of this data set?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the mode of a data set is the value that appears most frequently. In this context, it refers to the color chosen by the greatest number of students.
Look at the bar chart and identify the bar with the highest height, which corresponds to the color with the largest number of students.
Note the number of students represented by this tallest bar. This number is the frequency of the mode.
Compare this frequency to the given options (25, 10, 100, 45) to determine which value best matches the mode's frequency.
Select the value that corresponds to the highest frequency from the bar chart, as this represents the mode of the data set.
