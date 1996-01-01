Suppose you are given a bar chart showing the favorite colors of students, with the number of students for each color displayed. Which of the following values best represents the value of the statistic associated with the mode of this data set?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which type of data are scatter plots and histograms best used to visualize?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of data: Quantitative data refers to numerical values that can be measured or counted, while qualitative data refers to categorical values that describe qualities or characteristics.
Recognize that scatter plots are used to visualize the relationship between two quantitative variables by plotting points on a coordinate plane, where each axis represents one variable.
Know that histograms are used to display the distribution of a single quantitative variable by grouping data into intervals (bins) and showing the frequency of data points within each bin.
Recall that qualitative data, such as nominal or ordinal data, are better visualized using bar charts or pie charts rather than scatter plots or histograms.
Conclude that both scatter plots and histograms are best suited for visualizing quantitative data because they rely on numerical values and their distributions or relationships.
Multiple Choice

2
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about patterns in data visualization is correct when comparing and data?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between a bar graph and a pie chart when visualizing data?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between quantitative data and qualitative data?
Multiple Choice
A bar chart displays the number of students in each major at a university. What type of data distribution is being visualized?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not considered a dimension of data when visualizing qualitative and quantitative variables?
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data practice set
