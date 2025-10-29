[DATA] A Random Process: Trains Your daily commute to work requires that you cross railroad tracks. At this particular railroad crossing the trains tend to be long and slow. So, getting stopped by a train will likely make you late for work. You start recording data to determine the likelihood of arriving at the tracks while a train is there. Open data set 5_1_37 at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats, which contains the day number and whether a train was present, or not, for 200 consecutive days in which you drove to work. The column “Train” shows a series of 0s and 1s. In that column, a 0 indicates there was no train present and a 1 indicates that a train was present. The column “Aggregate Train” represents the cumulative number of times a train was present. The column “Aggregate Proportion Train” represents the cumulative proportion of times a train was present.

f. What is the estimate of the probability of being stuck by a train during your commute?