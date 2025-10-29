In Problems 39–42, use the given table, which lists six possible assignments of probabilities for tossing a coin twice, to answer the following questions.
Which of the assignments of probabilities should be used if the coin is known to be fair?
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
In Problems 39–42, use the given table, which lists six possible assignments of probabilities for tossing a coin twice, to answer the following questions.
Which of the assignments of probabilities should be used if the coin is known to be fair?
In Problems 39–42, use the given table, which lists six possible assignments of probabilities for tossing a coin twice, to answer the following questions.
Which of the assignments of probabilities should be used if tails is twice as likely to occur as heads?
A student is taking a 40-question multiple-choice exam. Each question has five possible answers. Because the student did not study, he guesses on every question. Using 0 or 1 to represent a correct answer, use the following line of random digits to simulate the probability that the student will guess a question correctly.
73634 79304 78871 25956 59109 30573 18513 61760
Pick 4 The Illinois Lottery’s PICK 4 game is similar to PICK 3, except a player must match a sequence of four repeatable numbers, ranging from 0 to 9, in exact order (for example, 5–8–5–1). With a single ticket, what is the probability of matching the four winning numbers?
Arizona’s Pick 5 In one of Arizona’s lotteries, balls are numbered 1–35. Five balls are selected randomly, without replacement. The order in which the balls are selected does not matter. To win, your numbers must match the five selected. Determine your probability of winning Arizona’s Pick 5 with one ticket.
Packaging Error
Because of a mistake in packaging, a case of 12 bottles of red wine contained five Merlot and seven Cabernet, each without labels. All the bottles look identical and any has an equal chance of being chosen. Three bottles are selected at random.
b. What is the probability that exactly two are Merlot?