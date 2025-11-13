Six FlagsIn 2011, Six Flags St. Louis had 10 roller coasters: The Screamin’ Eagle, The Boss, River King Mine Train, Batman the Ride, Mr. Freeze, Ninja, Tony Hawk’s Big Spin, Evel Knievel, Xcalibur, and Sky Screamer. Of these, The Boss, The Screamin’ Eagle, and Evel Knievel are wooden coasters. Ethan wants to ride two more roller coasters before leaving the park (not the same one twice) and decides to select them by drawing names from a hat.





b. What is the probability that Ethan will ride Mr. Freeze and Evel Knievel?