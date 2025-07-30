"In Exercises 7-12, match the description in the left column with its symbol(s) in the right column.
7. The y-value of a data point corresponding to x;
a. \hat{y}_i
b. y_i
c. b
d. (\bar{x}, \bar{y})
e. m
f. \bar{y}"
"In Exercises 7-12, match the description in the left column with its symbol(s) in the right column.
9. Slope
a. \hat{y}_i
b. y_i
c. b
d. (\bar{x}, \bar{y})
e. m
f. \bar{y}"
"In Exercises 7-12, match the description in the left column with its symbol(s) in the right column.
12. The point a regression line always passes through
a. \hat{y}_i
b. y_i
c. b
d. (\bar{x}, \bar{y})
e. m
f. \bar{y}"
1. Interpret the meaning of the coefficient -8.2 in the multiple regression equation y=112.1+0.43x_1-8.2x_2+29.5x_3.
2. Compare the numbers of dependent and independent variables in a multiple regression equation and a single regression equation.
"Predicting y-Values In Exercises 3-6, use the multiple regression equation to predict the y-values for the values of the independent variables.
3. Cauliflower Yield The equation used to predict the annual cauliflower yield (in pounds
per acre) is y=24,791+4.508x_1-4.723x_2
where x_1 is the number of acres planted and x_2 is the number of acres harvested.(Adapted from United States Department of Agriculture)
a. x_1 = 36,500, x_2 = 36,100
b. x_1 = 38,100, x_2 = 37,800
c. x_1 = 39,000, x_2 = 38,800
d. x_1 = 42,200, x_2 = 42,100"
"Predicting y-Values In Exercises 3-6, use the multiple regression equation to predict the y-values for the values of the independent variables.
4. Sorghum Yield The equation used to predict the annual sorghum yield (in bushels per
acre) is y = 80.1-20.2x_1 +21.2x_2
where x_1 is the number of acres planted (in millions) and x_2 is the number of acres harvested (in millions). (Adapted from United States Department of Agriculture)
a. x_1 = 5.5, x_2 = 3.9
b. x_1 = 8.3, x_2 = 7.3
c. x_1 = 6.5, x_2 = 5.7
d. x_1 = 9.4, x_2= 7.8"