3. Explain how to predict y-values using the equation of a regression line.
"Predicting y-Values In Exercises 3-6, use the multiple regression equation to predict the y-values for the values of the independent variables.
3. Cauliflower Yield The equation used to predict the annual cauliflower yield (in pounds
per acre) is y=24,791+4.508x_1-4.723x_2
where x_1 is the number of acres planted and x_2 is the number of acres harvested.(Adapted from United States Department of Agriculture)
a. x_1 = 36,500, x_2 = 36,100
b. x_1 = 38,100, x_2 = 37,800
c. x_1 = 39,000, x_2 = 38,800
d. x_1 = 42,200, x_2 = 42,100"
4. For a set of data and a corresponding regression line, describe all values of x that provide meaningful predictions for y.
1. Interpret the meaning of the coefficient -8.2 in the multiple regression equation y=112.1+0.43x_1-8.2x_2+29.5x_3.
2. Compare the numbers of dependent and independent variables in a multiple regression equation and a single regression equation.
4. Sorghum Yield The equation used to predict the annual sorghum yield (in bushels per
acre) is y = 80.1-20.2x_1 +21.2x_2
where x_1 is the number of acres planted (in millions) and x_2 is the number of acres harvested (in millions). (Adapted from United States Department of Agriculture)
a. x_1 = 5.5, x_2 = 3.9
b. x_1 = 8.3, x_2 = 7.3
c. x_1 = 6.5, x_2 = 5.7
d. x_1 = 9.4, x_2= 7.8"
6. Elephant Weight The equation used to predict the weight of an elephant (in kilograms) is
y =- 4016+11.5x_1+7.55x_2+12.5x_3
where x_1 represents the girth of the elephant (in centimeters), x_2 represents the length of the elephant (in centimeters), and x_3 represents the circumference of a footpad (in
centimeters). (Source: Field Trip Earth)
a. x_1 = 421, x_2 = 224, x_3 = 144
b. x_1 = 311, x_2 = 171, x_3 = 102
c. x_1 = 376, x_2 = 226, x_3 = 124
d. x_1 =231, x_2 = 135, x_3 = 86"
5. Black Cherry Tree Volume The volume (in cubic feet) of a black cherry tree can be modeled by the equation
y =- 52.2+0.3x_1 +4.5x_2
where x_1 is the tree's height (in feet) and x_2 is the tree's diameter (in inches). (Source: Journal of the Royal Statistical Society)
a. x_1 = 70, x_2 = 8.6
b. x_1 = 65, x_2 = 11.0
c. x_1 = 83, x_2 = 17.6
d. x_1 = 87, x_2 = 19.6"