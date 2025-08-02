2. Two variables have a positive linear correlation. Is the slope of the regression line for the variables positive or negative?
"In Exercises 7-12, match the description in the left column with its symbol(s) in the right column.
12. The point a regression line always passes through
a. \hat{y}_i
b. y_i
c. b
d. (\bar{x}, \bar{y})
e. m
f. \bar{y}"
5. To predict y-values using the equation of a regression line, what must be true about the correlation coefficient of the variables?
4. For a set of data and a corresponding regression line, describe all values of x that provide meaningful predictions for y.
1. Interpret the meaning of the coefficient -8.2 in the multiple regression equation y=112.1+0.43x_1-8.2x_2+29.5x_3.