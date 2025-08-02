"Predicting y-Values In Exercises 3-6, use the multiple regression equation to predict the y-values for the values of the independent variables.

3. Cauliflower Yield The equation used to predict the annual cauliflower yield (in pounds

per acre) is y=24,791+4.508x_1-4.723x_2

where x_1 is the number of acres planted and x_2 is the number of acres harvested.(Adapted from United States Department of Agriculture)

a. x_1 = 36,500, x_2 = 36,100

b. x_1 = 38,100, x_2 = 37,800

c. x_1 = 39,000, x_2 = 38,800

d. x_1 = 42,200, x_2 = 42,100"