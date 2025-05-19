Using Chebychev’s Theorem Old Faithful is a famous geyser at Yellowstone National Park. From a sample with n = 100, the mean interval between Old Faithful’s eruptions is 101.56 minutes and the standard deviation is 42.69 minutes. Using Chebychev’s Theorem, determine at least how many of the intervals lasted between 16.18 minutes and 186.94 minutes. (Adapted from Geyser Times)