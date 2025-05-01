Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Interpreting Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
The average birth weight at a hospital is 6.5lbs. with a standard deviation of 1.4lbs. What is the lowest weight which would be considered significantly high?
A
B
C
D
E
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'significantly high'. In statistics, a value is considered significantly high if it is more than 2 standard deviations above the mean. This is based on the empirical rule, which states that approximately 95% of data falls within 2 standard deviations of the mean in a normal distribution.
Step 2: Identify the given values in the problem. The mean (μ) is 6.5 lbs, and the standard deviation (σ) is 1.4 lbs.
Step 3: Use the formula for significantly high values: μ + 2σ. Substitute the given values into the formula. This becomes: .
Step 4: Simplify the expression by multiplying 2 by the standard deviation (1.4) and then adding the result to the mean (6.5).
Step 5: The result of this calculation will give you the lowest weight that is considered significantly high. Ensure you interpret the result in the context of the problem.
