Empirical Rule The Empirical Rule, also known as the 68-95-99.7 rule, states that for a normal distribution, approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation of the mean, 95% within two standard deviations, and 99.7% within three standard deviations. This rule helps in identifying how data is spread around the mean and is crucial for determining what constitutes 'usual' versus 'unusual' data points.

Standard Deviation Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the data points tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the data points are spread out over a wider range. In the context of the Empirical Rule, standard deviation is used to calculate the ranges within which most data points fall.