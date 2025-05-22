Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In this context, both companies' salary offers can be modeled as normal distributions, characterized by their mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ). Understanding this concept is crucial for determining the likelihood of receiving a salary offer above a certain threshold. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities

Z-Score A Z-score indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. It is calculated using the formula Z = (X - μ) / σ, where X is the value of interest. By calculating the Z-scores for the $62,000 salary offer for both companies, we can compare how likely it is to receive such an offer relative to each company's salary distribution. Recommended video: Guided course 06:31 06:31 Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator