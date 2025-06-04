Table of contents
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
1:21 minutes
Problem 5.Q.4a
Textbook Question
The random variable x is normally distributed with the given parameters. Find each probability.
a. μ = 9.2, σ ≈ 1.62, P(x < 5.97)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The random variable x is normally distributed with a mean (μ) of 9.2 and a standard deviation (σ) of approximately 1.62. We are tasked with finding the probability P(x < 5.97).
Step 2: Standardize the value of x = 5.97 using the z-score formula: z = (x - μ) / σ. Substitute the given values into the formula: z = (5.97 - 9.2) / 1.62.
Step 3: Simplify the numerator (5.97 - 9.2) and then divide by the standard deviation (1.62) to calculate the z-score. This will give you the standardized value corresponding to x = 5.97.
Step 4: Use a standard normal distribution table (z-table) or a statistical software/tool to find the cumulative probability corresponding to the calculated z-score. This cumulative probability represents P(x < 5.97).
Step 5: Interpret the result. The cumulative probability obtained from the z-table or software is the probability that the random variable x is less than 5.97 in the given normal distribution.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ). It is symmetric around the mean, meaning that approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation from the mean. This distribution is fundamental in statistics as many real-world phenomena tend to follow this pattern.
Z-Score
A Z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z-scores are essential for finding probabilities in a normal distribution, as they allow us to convert any normal random variable into a standard normal variable.
Cumulative Distribution Function (CDF)
The cumulative distribution function (CDF) of a random variable gives the probability that the variable takes on a value less than or equal to a specific value. For a normally distributed variable, the CDF can be used to find probabilities associated with specific ranges of values, such as P(x < 5.97) in this case. The CDF is crucial for determining probabilities in statistical analysis.
