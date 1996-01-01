Which of the following values can represent the probability of an event?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Suppose the cumulative distribution function (CDF) of the random variable is given by . What is the probability that falls in the interval ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the probability that the random variable \( x \) falls in the interval \([1, 2)\) can be found using the cumulative distribution function (CDF) \( F(x) \) by calculating \( P(1 \leq x < 2) = F(2) - F(1) \).
Identify the values of the CDF at the endpoints of the interval. From the given CDF, \( F(2) = 1 \) because for \( x \geq 2 \), \( F(x) = 1 \).
Calculate \( F(1) \) using the piecewise definition of the CDF. Since \( 0 \leq 1 < 2 \), \( F(1) = \frac{1}{2} \times 1 = \frac{1}{2} \).
Substitute the values into the probability formula: \( P(1 \leq x < 2) = F(2) - F(1) = 1 - \frac{1}{2} \).
Simplify the expression to find the probability that \( x \) falls in the interval \([1, 2)\).
