If a set of data has a standard deviation of , which of the following must be true about the data values?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
Why is the used more frequently than the when describing the spread of a data set?
A
Because the is calculated by squaring the .
B
Because the is less affected by outliers than the .
C
Because the is always larger than the for any data set.
D
Because the is in the same units as the original data, making interpretation easier.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that both variance and standard deviation measure the spread or dispersion of a data set around the mean.
Recall that variance is calculated as the average of the squared differences from the mean, which means its units are the square of the original data units (e.g., if data is in meters, variance is in meters squared).
Recognize that standard deviation is the square root of the variance, which brings the units back to the same as the original data (e.g., meters), making it easier to interpret in the context of the data.
Consider that because standard deviation shares the same units as the data, it provides a more intuitive understanding of variability compared to variance, which can be abstract due to squared units.
Conclude that this unit consistency is why standard deviation is more frequently used than variance when describing the spread of a data set.
